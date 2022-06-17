Okabena Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,962,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $5,120,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

