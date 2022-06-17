Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,604,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,477,000 after acquiring an additional 895,713 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.10. 134,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,843. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $2,404,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $71,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,798 shares of company stock worth $28,651,116. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

