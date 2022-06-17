Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 836,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,537,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $67.54.

