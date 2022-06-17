Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases 242 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $310,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 899,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,238,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 73.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

