Okabena Investment Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.73. 188,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $409.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $172.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $360.90 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus decreased their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.96.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.