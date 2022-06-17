Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 17 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,142.44.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,994.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,579. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,050.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,996.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,374.13 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.