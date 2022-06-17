Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 68,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,420 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $39.72. 2,755,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,473,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

