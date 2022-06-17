Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 76,625 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. 288,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,989. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

