Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $2.36 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.48. 676,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,960. The company has a market cap of $182.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

