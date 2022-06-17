Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $48.78 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 986,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. 838,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,933,885. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.