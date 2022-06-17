Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $16.44 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,440,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.2% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $171.44. The company had a trading volume of 388,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,557. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

