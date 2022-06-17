Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $7.05 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.89. 37,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.66 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

