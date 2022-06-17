Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $174,340,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 12.5% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,502,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.44. 15,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.