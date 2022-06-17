Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases Shares of 95,320 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after buying an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after buying an additional 710,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after buying an additional 578,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.56. 21,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

