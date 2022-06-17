Omni 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Omni has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00012601 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00223471 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006005 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,352 coins and its circulating supply is 563,036 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

