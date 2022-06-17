Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 165 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Boeing stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.80. 357,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,059,794. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $181.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

