Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 250 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $498.37. 54,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

