Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.59. 561,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,960. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

