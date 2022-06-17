Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 897 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after buying an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

