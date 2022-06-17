Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,450. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.