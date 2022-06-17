Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODV shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$27.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

ODV opened at 5.94 on Friday. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of 5.76 and a 52 week high of 18.60.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

