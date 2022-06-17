Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.78.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$14.69 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$13.30 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.08.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5503843 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -106.97%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

