Osteopore Limited (ASX:OSX) Insider Swee Hin Teoh Purchases 100,000 Shares

Osteopore Limited (ASX:OSX – Get Rating) insider Swee Hin Teoh acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,500.00 ($10,763.89).

Get Osteopore alerts:

Osteopore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osteopore Limited designs, develops, and markets bioresorbable polymer implants for neurosurgical, orthopedic, and maxillofacial surgery applications in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. Its technology fabricates specific micro-structured scaffolds for bone regeneration through 3D printing and bioresorbable material.

Receive News & Ratings for Osteopore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osteopore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.