Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.87. 26,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

