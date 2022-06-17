Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Cowen

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,929.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,656.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,080 shares of company stock worth $6,095,682 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $92,901,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Outset Medical by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after buying an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,413,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 924,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 508,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,038,000 after buying an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.