Oxen 1-Day Volume Tops $286,087.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001344 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and $286,087.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,685.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.30 or 0.05236951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00223903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00573931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00543305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00068843 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,722,253 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.