Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.96. 2,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,152. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $110.37. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

