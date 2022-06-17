Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OXIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.56) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 1,986 ($24.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,203.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,235.60. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($34.35).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.40. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

About Oxford Instruments (Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.