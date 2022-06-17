Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after acquiring an additional 81,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

STIP opened at $101.77 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70.

