Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,736,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,065,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.15 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

