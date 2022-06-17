Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period.

SCHE opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

