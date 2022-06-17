Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,050,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 131,530,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 45,226,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,325,418. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

