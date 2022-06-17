Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in May

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DQJCY stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

Pan Pacific International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.