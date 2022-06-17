Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 1,015,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRMRF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Shares of PRMRF traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 3.12. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

