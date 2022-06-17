Pariax LLC Acquires Shares of 17,230 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Pariax LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2,805.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,248,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after buying an additional 2,171,333 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,054.0% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,126 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,685,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,397,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,982,953. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

