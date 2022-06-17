Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Update

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PH stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,362. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.66. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.85.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $874,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 492.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $5,717,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 21.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

