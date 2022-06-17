Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,854 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

