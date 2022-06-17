Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $539,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

