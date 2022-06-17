Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

