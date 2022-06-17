Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
