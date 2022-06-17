Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in BCE by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in BCE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BCE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

BCE stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.20%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

