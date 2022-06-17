Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 53 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,432,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $282.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.97 and a 200 day moving average of $377.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

