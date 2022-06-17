Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $219.38. The stock had a trading volume of 988,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,631. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day moving average of $195.29.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
