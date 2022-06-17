Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $219.38. The stock had a trading volume of 988,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,631. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day moving average of $195.29.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

