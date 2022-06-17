Peony Price Reaches $0.0362 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Peony has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $8,553.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 46% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 266,455,454 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

