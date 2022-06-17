Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,559.00

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1,838.38 or 0.08954497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $1,559.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

PMGT is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,157 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io . The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Trading

