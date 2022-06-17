Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.59

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.59 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 485,557 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £26.20 million and a PE ratio of -14.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.59.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.