Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Short Interest Update

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 57,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. 1,411,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,809,470. The company has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

