PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 585,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 828,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,787. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
