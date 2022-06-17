Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PME opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (Get Rating)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
