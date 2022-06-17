Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. FMR LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

